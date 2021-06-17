Joyless Journey: D-backs' 23rd straight road loss sets mark

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) stands on the mound before being removed by manager Torey Lovullo, right, in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Francisco. Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, left, and shortstop Nick Ahmed, second from right, look on. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO – The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their latest loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Held to just a lone single by pitcher Zac Gallen through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0. Diamondbacks players periodically glanced at the center-field scoreboard throughout this blowout, helpless to stop this runaway train of despair that began nearly two months ago.

The MLB mark felt almost inevitable after Tuesday’s collapse, which saw Arizona blow a 7-0 lead in an anguishing 9-8 loss to the Giants. Manager Torey Lovullo's team has lost 14 in a row overall and 28 of its last 30, falling to 20-50 for the worst record in the majors.

The Diamondbacks' only consolation coming off this four-game sweep: They don't play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego, exactly two months to the day since their last road victory. Then again, Arizona isn't scheduled for a road game against a sub-.500 team until July 27 at Texas.

Arizona’s last road win came April 25 at Atlanta, when Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter to complete a doubleheader sweep. At that point, the Diamonbacks were a solid 9-8 away from Chase Field, with no signs of the trouble ahead.

Since then, the Diamondbacks have been swept on the road by the Marlins, Mets, Dodgers, Rockies, Brewers, Athletics and Giants.

Arizona has been outscored 137-60 in those road losses. Last week, Lovullo fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske.

