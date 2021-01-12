HISD reinstates all athletic, UIL activities after canceling due to increase of COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Friday that it’s reinstating all athletic and UIL activities effective Monday. The district canceled the activities amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

The district previously canceled all non-varsity and non-district events at the middle school, junior varsity and freshman levels, including tournaments early in January due to the rise of coronavirus cases. This also included middle school cross country, football, swim, and volleyball seasons and club sports.

HISD said it will continue to monitor the public health condition during the pandemic, noting that it will re-evaluate in the future as needed.