UH forced to postpone game against Tulsa due to more positive COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – The Houston Cougars are faced with, yet again, more positive COVID-19 cases, causing the Cougar’s Athletics Department to postpone its game against Tulsa for Saturday.

Contact tracing linked the positive cases within the Cougar’s football program. This will be the second week in a row that the football team has had to postpone a game due to the virus.

On Nov. 18, the University of Houston had to postpone a previous football against Southern Methodist University due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. That game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5 at SMU before concluding the regular season at Memphis on Dec. 12.

The game against Tulsa may be scheduled for Dec. 19, if neither team is a participant in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, school officials said. Ticketholders for the Tulsa game will be sent further information via email in the next coming days by the UH Athletics Tickets office.