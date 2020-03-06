How Texas Longhorn players fared in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

AUSTIN, Texas – The NFL Combine took place last week in Indianapolis and three of the four Longhorns who were invited, put on a display that will certainly boost their draft stock.

Wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson participated on the offensive side, while Malcom Roach represented the Texas defense. Safety Brandon Jones received an invite to the combine but chose not to participate in drills due to the labrum surgery he underwent last month. However, he was still able to make a good impression off the field at the combine.

Here’s a look at how each Texas Longhorn performed at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine compared to the rest of the field. All of these results are via the official times recorded by the NFL.

*Player Results (Field Average)

Devin Duvernay

40 Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (4.52 seconds)

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches (36.1 inches)

Broad Jump: 123 inches (123.7 inches)

3 Cone Drill: 7.13 seconds (7.13 seconds)

Collin Johnson

Bench Press: 17 reps (14 reps)

*Due to his hip flexor injury, Johnson sat out most of the running drills but was able to show off his strength on the bench press

Malcom Roach

40 Yard Dash: 4.84 seconds (4.93 seconds)

Bench Press: 33 reps (24.5 reps)

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (30.3 inches)

3 Cone Drill: 6.87 seconds (7.59 seconds)

Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones, while hurt and unable to participate in the physical drills, reportedly made a strong impression on many scouts at the combine. The former Texas safety was said to have been watching film for all 32 franchises, in addition to helping out other scouts and executives at the event. Brandon Jones is expected to be one of the first Longhorns taken in this year’s draft, so we’ll see in April what those 32 franchises really think of him.

Overall

Heading into the combine, Duvernay was already a highly-regarded receiver amongst organizations. After his 4.39 40-yard dash time? He might have just moved himself up on a lot of team’s draft boards.

Roach’s 1.68 10-yard split was faster than a lot of current NFL stars, including J.J. Watt and Quinnen Williams.

The Texas Longhorns participants impressed at the combine in many different ways. Needless to say, teams will certainly add a few more Longhorns to the already long list of University of Texas at Austin alumni in the NFL come draft day.