Houston Rockets’ James Harden, Russell Westbrook takeover latest GQ cover

HOUSTON – H-Town was well represented on the cover of GQ Magazine as Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook took over in dapper outfits this month.

Westbrook has been known for his sense of style and fashion that has made him the staple of being one of the most interesting athletes in the NBA.

This isn’t the first time Harden and Westbrook have been on the cover of GQ.

During their recent interview, the two admitted to GQ that they use to have beef over a misunderstanding that they were copying each other’s fashion choices. The beef was later buried at a Fashion Week event.

Despite the past, the duo said they have been friends since they were children, playing AAU ball in Los Angeles. Westbrook and Harden also said they’ve always been confident on the court and now in fashion. Even when the two athletes’ fashionwear came into question, they both said they’ve never regretted an outfit.

One thing is for sure, Rockets fans can look forward to the tunnel walks turning into fashion shows between Westbrook and Harden.

For the full GQ interview, click here.