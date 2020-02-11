Ex-Astros player Marwin Gonzalez ‘remorseful’ over 2017 sign-stealing scandal

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Former Houston Astros player Marwin Gonzalez on Tuesday expressed regret and remorse over the sign-stealing scandal the team was involved in during the 2017 season.

In a video posted on Twitter by a Do-Hyoung Park, a reporter covering the Minnesota Twins where Gonzalez currently plays, the slugger apologized for the Astros’ actions which were revealed last month after a Major League Baseball investigation.

“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this,” Gonzalez said as he spoke to reporters covering the Twins’ spring training in Florida. “That’s why I feel more regret and that’s why I’m remorseful.”

Gonzalez is among the first members of the Astros’ 2017 team to apologize for the scandal.

The MLB investigation revealed that the Astros would use cameras to steal signs and then signal upcoming pitches by beating on a trash can.

The investigation led to the firing of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and the team’s general manager Jeff Luhnow.