This is what Nolan Ryan is saying about his role with the Astros and the sign-stealing scandal

Nolan Ryan’s position with the Astros has gotten lost in the mix.

And how could it not? Brandon Taubman was fired, the Astros accused of stealing signs ... it’s easy to forget that Nolan Ryan’s position with the Astros has been up in the air.

Back in November, the Astros announced a shake-up in their front office dynamic. Jared Crane, son of Astros owner Jim Crane, is set to assist his father in a broad variety of functions. And Reid Ryan was reassigned as Executive Advisor, Business relations.

Nolan Ryan had basically said he wouldn’t return in his role as consultant, but Sunday, Ryan confirmed that at the Fiterman Autograph show in Pasadena.

“As it stands now, I’m not associated with the organization anymore," Nolan Ryan said.

When asked about how the news was received, Ryan said: “Jim (Crane) had said to Reid, ‘I guess your dad won’t be involved anymore." Ryan also said he was fine with the decision.

“I’m disappointed in the fallout that we had, and seeing the people who have lost their jobs ... I really feel bad for them," Nolan Ryan said.

Nolan Ryan said he hasn’t spoken with Jeff Luhnow, and only talked to AJ Hinch before the firing.