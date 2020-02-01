‘Mamba 4 Life’: LeBron James reveals tattoo to honor the late Kobe Bryant

HOUSTON – The world has been shaken by the untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

NBA players have been visually emotional throughout the week. Many teams held special tributes for Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis got tattoos this week to honor Bryant, who played his 20-year career with the Lakers. Neither of them played alongside Bryant on the Lakers, but all three were teammates on the U.S. Men’s National Team, winning gold at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

James and Davis were spotted Thursday at the Lakers’ practice with the fresh ink and showed a peek of their tribute tattoos on their Instagram stories.

Check out James’ tattoo via his Instagram account:

Here is James’ tribute to Bryant via his Instagram account:

Check out Davis’ tribute to Bryant via his Instagram account: