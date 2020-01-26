Houston Dynamo hold 2020 Fan Fest with new coach, players

The Houston Dynamo have been in a weak stretch since a hot run early in the decade.

The team has a new coach Tab Ramos and a handful of new players to kick-start success for the team.

Last year was rough for Houston. The team finished 10th in the west with a 12-18-4 record and missed the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

On Saturday, the Dynamo held the 2020 Fan Fest, introduced the coach Ramos and some new players to the Bayou City.

The New Coach

Ramos signed autographs for fans after leading the team’s workout Saturday. He takes over the Dynamo after working with the US Men’s National Team as an assistant from 2014 to 2016 and more than a decade the national U20 team.

The New Players

The Dynamo added seven new players to training camp so far this season, including some veterans in ex-Minnesota United forward Darwin Quintero and former Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin. Valentin spent an extra 20 minutes after the Fan Fest signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

The team also added two new goalkeepers in Cody Cropper and Marko Maric and two defenders in Kyle Adams and Victor Cabrera. Houston also added a new midfielder in Marcelo Palomino, who has been in the team’s youth academy.

Beasley Retires

One familiar face won’t be on the sidelines at BBVA Stadium.

USMNT and Houston Dynamo legend DaMarcus Beasley retired at age 37 after six seasons in Houston. He finished with 137 total appearances for the team, the most of any team he played for in his 20-year career.

What the players said

“Fans always want to win," Ramos said. "Are we gonna win this year? ‘That’s what they asked me.’ Are we going to score goals this year? We’re working really hard to do the best we can. At the end of the day, we’re here to try to win everything, that’s why we play.”

“We want to score goals and put on a show, that’s the style that (Coach Romas) wants to play,” said Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez.