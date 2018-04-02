What are your parking options for Astros games?

HOUSTON – With excitement building for the Houston Astros, let’s talk about parking possibilities for the games because there are a lot of options.

1. Private parking lots.

You'll find them near and around Minute Maid Park and likely the closer you are, the more you'll pay.

But do be mindful, they can fill up fast.

2. Ridesharing programs like Uber.

There’s actually a special drop-off area near the center field.

The price depends on where you’re coming from, but you don’t have to fight traffic to find a spot.

3. Spot Hero, or other similar apps.

After downloading, you can view maps and available lots. You can even pay and reserve your guaranteed spot before you leave home.

Spot Hero will show you nearby parking lots, and you can see that the prices vary anywhere from $10 to $80. It will also show you how far of a walk you’ll have to the stadium to help plan your trip.

All of the options listed on the app has been vetted by the Downtown District to ensure the lots are legit parking operators.

4. METRORail.

You can park at designated spots along METRORail’s Red, Purple or Green Lines.

Riders will want to exit at Convention District Station and walk two blocks north to Minute Maid Park at 501 Crawford Street, according to METRO.

No matter where you plan to park, if you're lucky enough to be going to the game, many said to get to the ballpark with time to spare and make a day of it.

5. Street parking

If you’re lucky enough to find parking on the street, be mindful that most meters have a three-hour limit. The city of Houston has an app called ParkHouston which allows drivers to pay via smartphone.

The city also provides an interactive parking map.

You can check traffic conditions here.