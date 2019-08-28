10 best prep football seniors in Houston area

Getty Images

Without further ado, here are the 10 best high school football seniors in the Houston area this fall, according to their rankings on Rivals.

Zach Evans

Height/Weight: 6-0, 195

Position: Running back

School: North Shore

Overview: The top recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 13 overall recruit in the country, according to Rivals, Evans is a terrific blend of power and speed with the ability to go on long runs every time he touches the ball. He has offers from powerhouse college programs all across the country, but many pundits feel Georgia is the front-runner for his services.

Demond Demas

Height/Weight: 6-3, 180

Position: Wide receiver

School: Tomball

Overview: Ranked the No. 2 player in Texas and No. 16 recruit nationally, Demas won't play his senior year after being ruled ineligible by the University Interscholastic League following a transfer from North Forest. Still, Demas figures to have a bright future in college. He has committed to Texas A & M.

Vernon Broughton

Height/Weight: 6-6, 285

Position: Defensive end

School: Cypress Ridge

Overview: The sweepstakes for this big, mobile terror along the defensive line was won by Texas, the school Broughton committed to in July. Broughton also had scholarship offers from Texas A & M, LSU and Ohio State. He is ranked as the No. 6 player in Texas by Rivals.

Josh White

Height/Weight: 6-1, 205

Position: Linebacker

School: Cypress Creek

Overview: Despite not being particularly big, White drew interest from powerhouse college programs across the country because of his athleticism and versatility to play multiple positions and schemes. Ranked the No. 10 player in Texas by Rivals, White committed to LSU in April over offers from Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma, among many others.

Troy Omeire

Height/Weight: 6-4, 190

Position: Wide receiver

School: Fort Bend Austin

Overview: Committed to Texas A & M, Omeire is the No. 12 player in the state of Texas, according to Rivals. He had offers from Alabama and Texas, but chose the Aggies. Omeire's best attribute is his leaping ability, as he was a state long jump champion as a sophomore.

Chad Lindberg

Height/Weight: 6-6, 300

Position: Offensive lineman

School: Clear Creek

Overview: Lindberg broke the heart of Texas coaches and fans in late July when he committed to Georgia. LSU, Texas A&M and USC were also in the running, but Lindberg decided Georgia and the SEC was the place for him.

Akinola Ogunbiyi

Height/Weight: 6-4, 315

Position: Offensive lineman

School: Kempner

Overview: Mobile for someone of his size, Ogunbiyi has gone back and forth on his college pledge. He originally committed to Texas A&M, then flipped that commitment to Georgia before recommitting to Texas A&M last month.

Bryson Washington

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190

Position: Safety

School: C.E. King

Overview: A big, rangy secondary player, Washington in July committed to Oklahoma, spurning offers from Texas, Alabama and Auburn.

Xavion Alford

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185

Position: Safety

School: Shadow Creek

Overview: Recently committed to Texas over offers from over 40 other schools, including Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M. Has good size and instincts and should be one of the state's top defensive players this year.

Avery Helm

Height/Weight: 6-2, 170

Position: Cornerback

School: Marshall

Overview: Cornerbacks with the size and speed of Helm are hard to find, which is why Florida fans were ecstatic when Helm committed to play for the Gators back in April.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.