5 Houstonians emerge as 2022 Comcast Agents of Change

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

After an extensive search and many nominations, five Houston area humanitarians have emerged as 2022′s Comcast Agents of Change: Lucy Bremond, Sidney Evans, Maria Hernandez, Rani Puranik and Craig Taylor.

The honorees will give $25,000 in total Comcast donations to local nonprofits and will be presented with City of Houston Proclamations later this month for their commitment to the community.

”We are honored to celebrate the hard work and determination of these servant-leaders whose successful efforts will move us closer to an inclusive community and level the digital playing field for everyone,” Comcast Senior Regional Vice President Ralph Martinez said. “We are inspired by the accomplishments and passion of each of these honorees and are privileged to shine a light on all they do to make a difference to so many in our community.”

The inaugural awards were created to honor community members who drive transformative change through volunteerism, mentorship, advocacy, and civic engagement in either Digital Equity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or Environmental Sustainability.

Ad

Here is a closer look at this year’s Comcast Agents of Change honorees.

Lucy Bremond

Bremond grew up knowing the importance and responsibility of helping others in her community.

Bremond grew up knowing the importance and responsibility of helping others in her community. She volunteers with several Houston area organizations —one of which is The Blue Triangle, a community organization whose mission is to provide a safe environment for children, youth, and adults to meet, learn and recreate.

“As a Texas historical landmark, The Blue Triangle paints a picture and tells a story about preservation,” she said. When the Blue Triangle building was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Bremond was instrumental in making sure it was renovated and preserved so that future generations in the Third Ward can thrive.

“I’m hopeful that the next generation of leaders can come in and perpetuate what the Blue Triangle was founded for,” she added. Bremond has chosen The Blue Triangle as the beneficiary of her $5,000 Comcast Agents of Change donation.

Ad

Sidney Evans

Evans’ mantra is “do more for others than you do for yourself.”

Evans’ mantra is “do more for others than you do for yourself.” He’s known for his optimism, ability to forge strong partnerships, and roll up his sleeves to work side by side with his peers in addressing the most critical issues for youth in marginalized communities.

“My father always believed you should do more for others than you do for yourself. Make this a better place before you leave,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from his role model, his father, Evans has become an ally, an advocate and champion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at work and in the community —most recently as an executive board member at the YMCA of Greater Houston.

“When the opportunity came to be a part of the YMCA and make it even better and more welcoming to kids like I was at one point, it was something I had to do,” he added. “Hopefully when I’m done with my YMCA involvement, it will be a better place and a better Houston community for all of us.”

Ad

Under his board leadership, the Y’s first computer lab was established and eventually became the foundation for its path in bridging the digital divide. He has chosen the Texas State Aquarium as the beneficiary of his $5,000 Agents of Change donation.

Maria Hernandez

A Mexican immigrant and domestic violence survivor, Hernandez has overcome adversities that have driven her to advocate for safe spaces in underserved communities.

A Mexican immigrant and domestic violence survivor, Hernandez has overcome adversities that have driven her to advocate for safe spaces in underserved communities.

“When I come to the community and I do things, I don’t think about getting nominated or getting an award, I’m just doing it because it feels in my heart that I want to do it,” Hernandez said. She founded Madres del Parque (“Mothers of the Park”) to bring about true transformation and local environmental sustainability in the most densely populated and diverse area of Houston that notably lacks green space.

Ad

“We heard from some of the moms that they were scared to come to the Burnett Bayland Park,” she added. Hernandez took it to the next level, advocating for years, involving elected officials and government agencies to take notice in the need for better, safer community parks. Because of her advocacy, Harris County Commissioners Court initiated a contract for a master plan design for Burnett Bayland Park, located in Southwest Houston’s Gulfton community.

”Realizing that I’m an Agent of Change, those are big words. But when I enter the park and see a mom playing with her child, feeling safe, feeling happy, that’s the most rewarding thing.”

She has chosen Madres del Parque as the beneficiary of her $5,000 Comcast Agents of Change donation.

Rani Puranik

As an Indian immigrant, she had few resources and career opportunities when she came to Houston, yet she found hope and motivation by giving back to others in her community.

Puranik lives by the philosophy of ‘earn to return’. As an Indian immigrant, she had few resources and career opportunities when she came to Houston, yet she found hope and motivation by giving back to others in her community.

Ad

Puranik earned her way to become the CEO of World Oilfield Machine and is now giving back to her community through The Energy Project--a global service leadership internship for students at the Energy Institute High School (EIHS) in Houston’s Third Ward.

“To be an agent of change, that’s actually very humbling,” she said. “I’m just bridging what someone is today and what they can be tomorrow. And in the process if they change for the better and help other people change, well then, I’ll take it.”

The program focuses on inclusion in the energy field and allows students to problem-solve today’s local energy challenges through innovation.

Puranik has chosen The Energy Project as the beneficiary of her $5,000 Comcast Agents of Change donation.

Craig Taylor

As a minority and veteran, Taylor credits his success to having many mentors in his life who inspired him build seven self-funded companies.

As a minority and veteran, Taylor credits his success to having many mentors in his life who inspired him build seven self-funded companies. “I’m not here by doing things all on my own, lots of people have served as mentor to me,” he said.

Ad

Taylor co-founded Atlas Scholars, a development program that mentors, motivates and exposes a diverse group of high school students to performance-based, professional environments in the energy and finance industries.

“Atlas Scholars was born out of the lack of experience that I had,” he added. “More than anything, what I try to impart into the scholars is that you do not have a ceiling.”

The program also provides internships, grants, scholarships and provides students with a lifelong network of mentors so they can go on to become leaders in their communities and careers.

”When you see how you have made a positive change in someone’s life, that’s what it’s all about.”

Taylor has chosen Atlas Scholars as the beneficiary for his $5,000 Comcast Agents of Change donation.