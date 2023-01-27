How to listen to Solutionaries podcast, offering insight, answers from problem solvers

Solutionaries has expanded!

For viewers who have enjoyed watching the Solutionaries series that has highlighted creative thinkers and leaders coming up with ways to solve problems in your communities, a new podcast has been created to further the mission of Solutionaries.

On Jan. 23, a bi-weekly podcast started that will supply listeners with deep dives into major topics that our reporting team from around the country is covering.

Hosted by Solutionaries producer Jeremy Allen and host Louis Bolden, the podcast features longform interviews and discussions with problem-solving members of our communities.

To listen to the latest Solutionaries podcast episodes, search and subscribe now where you get your podcasts, or listen in the player below:

Our first podcast episode offered a discussion about police-community relations, with Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young joining the podcast to offer his perspective through personal experiences.

The Solutionaries team will further look into the topics most prevalent on the minds of listeners by searching for results and providing answers for those issues.

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville, and WSLS-Roanoke.

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

