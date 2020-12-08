Bulk of Houston Rodeo moved to May over coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – The bulk of the activities surrounding the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been moved to may because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The Houston tradition was originally scheduled to run from March 2-21 at NRG Park, but the majority of the festival is now scheduled from May 4-23. This includes RODEOHOUSTON competitions, concerts, entertainment, carnival and activities. Rodeo-related events that usually happen in January and February, like the parade, trail ride, barbecue and run, are also being moved to coincide with the May schedule.

“With the evolving health situation, we have made the decision to move the 2021 Rodeo from March to May, with the exception of our Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions, to be held as planned in March. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition,” Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said in a written statement.

Officials said there are no guarantees that the events will go on as scheduled, but moving the event by two months creates a better opportunity to hold the Rodeo.

This developing story will be updated.