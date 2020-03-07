Rodeo eats: These sweet treats will put a giddy-up in your step
HOUSTON – Calling all sugar fiends: Food vendors at RodeoHouston are serving up some sinfully sweet treats. From deep-fried cookie dough sundaes to fresh-made cinnamon rolls, snag something sinfully sweet eats wherever you go while at the rodeo. Take a look at a few of the photogenic goodies we spotted while out and about at the rodeo.
These treats are available at the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo through March 22, 2020.
The Original Minneapple Pie: Deep-Fried Cookie Dough Sundae
This Is How We Roll: Handmade Cinnamon Rolls
Fredericksburg Mini-Donut Co.: Mini Donuts
Fruity Pebbles Dessert Fries
Machetes: Fruit Cups and Mango on a Stick
The Finer Diner: Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle Balls and Dessert Waffles
