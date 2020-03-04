Here’s where you can park for free during each weekend of the Rodeo

HOUSTON – A parcel of land on the 16-acre Ion and Future South Main Innovations District will be open each weekend for free parking for rodeo-goers, according to a press release from Rice Management Company.

The lot at 4203 Fannin Street will be open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on each weekend of the rodeo on a first-come-first-serve basis for people headed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The parking lot is near the METRORail Wheeler Station and attendees can catch a ride to NRG stadium. There will be no bus or other alternative transit options offered.

There will also be food trucks on-site — Mingo’s Latin Kitchen, PUCS Coffee Truck, Smoothie Strong, and Southern Slider Co. —between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. each weekend that the lot is open.

Rodeo goers who park at the lot can score a free rodeo-themed leather keychain engraved with their name during the activations and while supplies last, courtesy of Houston non-profit TXRX Labs.

The dates the lot will be open for parking are:

March 7 and 8

March 14 and 15

March 21 and 22

The rodeo weekend activations and free parking at Houston’s future South Main Innovation District will serve as the launching point for a series of additional events hosted at several different lots that are owned and operated by RMC, according to a press release.

“We are excited to be able to open up the future home of the South Main Innovation District for free Romeo parking and fun, family-friendly events before guests head off to Houston’s most iconic signature annual event,” noted Ryan LeVasseur, Managing Director of Real Estate at Rice Management. He added, “The Rodeo weekend activations will kick off an entire calendar of events at the future innovation district grounds that will activate the area in a variety of safe, inclusive, engaging, and Houston-centric ways.”