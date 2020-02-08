What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Westchase, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $803.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10936 Meadowglen Lane

Listed at $970/month, this 837-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10936 Meadowglen Lane.

Expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

9801 Meadowglen Lane

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane. It's listed for $938/month for its 988 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

3075 Walnut Bend Lane

Here's a 765-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3075 Walnut Bend Lane that's going for $950/month.

In the unit, you'll find granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

10010 W. Park Drive

Check out this 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 10010 W. Park Drive. It's listed for $979/month.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

