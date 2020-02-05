The cheapest apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

Midtown is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Midtown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Midtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1624 Holman St.

Listed at $850/month, this studio apartment, located at 1624 Holman St., is 38.2% less than the $1,375/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.

Building amenities include outdoor space, garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3603 Chenevert St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3603 Chenevert St., is listed for $1,094/month for its 672 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3550 Main St.

Here's a studio loft at 3550 Main St., which is going for $1,148/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2403 Bagby St.

Then there's this 692-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2403 Bagby St., listed at $1,185/month.

Expect to see carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

2350 Bagby St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2350 Bagby St., listed at $1,198/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the furnished unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

