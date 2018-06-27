Video shows couple using power washer on dogs

WARREN, Mich. - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Warren, Michigan after two people were caught on video using a power washer at a car wash to clean off two dogs.

"We were horrified," said Nicole Ross, co-owner of Wash Stop Auto Wash. "We saw how the dogs were standing. I mean, it was terrible. You can tell they were afraid and probably hurt."

Ross said the whole incident was caught on camera. It shows a man and woman washing two dogs with soap used to wash cars, and then they use a hose to power wash them.

"The water can be up to 110 degrees, and the force is 1200 PSI," Ross said.

