Houston, this is the $1 pet adoption event you don't want to miss this week

Petey, a dog available for adoption with BARC, as of June 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - BARC Houston, the city's animal shelter and adoptions center, is holding a special event this weekend to help clear the animal shelter: $1 adoption fees on every animal in the shelter from Thursday through Sunday.

The shelter has capacity for 550 animals, but has been taking in 700 animals each week since May, according to a Facebook post about the event.

The adoption event is a good deal because adoption fees usually range up to $75, according to the shelter. BARC's adoption package includes a spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a one-year city pet license, and a pre-registered microchip with lifetime registration.

Pets available for adoption can be found on BARC's website, but BARC encourages adopters to go to BARC at 3300 Carr Street, Houston 77026 and meet each animal in person. BARC is open for adoptions noon to 5:00 p.m. every day.

“We desperately need the community’s help this weekend,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Each day more and more animals arrive. We don’t typically drop adoption fees to $1, but we want to give the animals in our care the best possible to chance to find a home.”

If you are unable to permanently adopt a pet but would like to help animals in need, BARC encourages people to consider becoming a BARC volunteer or pet foster parent.

