Betty White the dog got a makeover - and is available for adoption

Betty White the dog was introduced to the world last week when Houston Humane Society rescued a dog in freezing temperatures and named the dog in the late actress’ honor for her beauty and resilience.

Now, she’s ready for adoption.

Originally, Betty was found off the streets with this look.

Houston Humane Society's pic of Betty White the adorable adoptable pup (Houston Humane Society)

Over the weekend, Betty had a makeover, having much of her matted hair shaved off and groomed, with the video courtesy of the kind folks at Houston Humane Society.

Betty White the dog at Houston Humane Society after she got some grooming!

Betty White the dog after her makeover (Houston Humane Society)

According to Houston Humane Society’s social post on Wednesday, with the considerable interest in adopting Betty White, they are taking online applications only.

Ad

As Betty White the actress was widely known as an animal advocate, Houston Humane Society has also started a Betty White Memorial Fund to help animals in need.

RELATED: Golden girl of your own? Houston Humane Society has a new adorable pup you can adopt and she’s named Betty White