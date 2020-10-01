‘The best boy’: This dog’s obituary will remind you why they truly are man’s best friend

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Dogs have a way of digging their way into our hearts and that was certainly the case for the family of a pup named Charlie.

The 7-year-old golden retriever from Greenville, South Carolina, died in mid-September after a battle with lymphoma. His pet parent, Sallie Hammett, decided to write her dog an obituary that has tugged on the internet’s heartstrings since she shared it on Twitter.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

“Charlie’s favorite activities were walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling, and snoozing,” Hammett wrote. “If we’re being honest, Charlie loved everything life had to offer (except stairs. He hated stairs).”

One of his favorite places was the beach, and that is where he spent his last days.

“He relaxed in the Charlie-sized holes he dug himself, and dove straight into the oncoming waves,” Hammett wrote. “His last days were so happy and will be cherished forever.”

From Hammett’s touching tribute, it sounds like he also left a Charlie-sized hole in her heart.

“We will think of him every time we open the peanut butter,” Hammett wrote. “We will miss him every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk. We will carry him with us everywhere.”

Hammett said Charlie’s fierce, unwavering love can be memorialized with some love of your own.

“In leiu of flowers, the family asks that you give all your pups some extra love in honor of Charlie.”

Good boy, Charlie. Good boy.