7 lovable pups to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maya, pit bull terrier mix

Maya is a charming female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Rock-A-Bully and Friends.

Maya will get along great with your other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Maya's current caretakers say:

Maya gave birth to nine pups on Feb 18. She has been such a good momma but now it's time for her to be someone's baby! Maya will require a bit of patience, as she still hasn't quite realized she is safe and will never have to scrounge for food or shelter again; but she is making tremendous progress. We prefer to place her in a home with children over 7 years old, or calmer younger children.

Apply to adopt Maya today at Petfinder.

Zoe, terrier and Yorkshire terrier mix

Zoe is a sweet female terrier and Yorkshire terrier mix being kept at CAMO - Rescue.

Zoe is a social animal — she gets along well with other dogs and cats. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Have no fear: She's already house-trained.

From Zoe's current caretaker:

Zoe is 5 years old and is crate trained and potty trained. Zoe is weary of men so would need a patient home or a home with a woman owner only. She needs lots of love, patience, time and understanding. She loves to cuddle.

Apply to adopt Zoe today at Petfinder.

Ruthby, dachshund and Manchester terrier mix

Ruthby is a female dachshund and Manchester terrier mix currently housed at Red Collar Rescue.

Ruthby is a social butterfly, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. Ruthby is spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

From Ruthby's current caretaker:

Looking for a precious new best friend? Ruthby is a happy healthy girl! She is approximately 1 year old old and 22 pounds. She plays well with other doggies and people too!

Read more about Ruthby on Petfinder.

Shorty, American Eskimo dog mix

Shorty is a charming male American Eskimo dog mix currently residing at Houston Eskie Rescue.

Shorty gets along well with other dogs. Shorty will do best in a home without small children. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's already vaccinated and neutered.

Apply to adopt Shorty today at Petfinder.

Heath, pit bull terrier mix

Heath is a male pit bull terrier mix in the care of PETronus Rescue.

Heath gets along well with other dogs. He is looking for cat-free home. He is already neutered and vaccinated. He is already house-trained.

Notes from Heath's caretakers:

Heath is a playful guy, who does well with female dogs. No male dogs and no cats for this guy. He loves to play in the yard, has good leash manners and his foster has been working with him on some obedience training as well! He can be in a home with older children who will respect his boundaries and not poke and prod at him.

Read more about Heath on Petfinder.

Scout, mixed breed

Scout is a sweet female mixed breed dog being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

She's already house-trained. She is already spayed and vaccinated.

Scout's current caretakers say:

Unlike a lot of dogs, Scout values her alone time and knows how to keep herself entertained. This doesn’t mean that she is aloof! In fact, naptime with her humans is one of her favorite hobbies once she tires herself out. Scout already has some great skills and has been working on mastering her manners and picking up new tricks. Scout’s balanced personality will help her adapt to almost any home!

Read more about Scout on Petfinder.

Tilly, Labrador retriever mix

Tilly is a lovable female Labrador retriever mix in the care of New Life Rescue, Inc.

Tilly is a social animal — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She has been vaccinated and spayed. She is already house-trained.

Notes from Tilly's caretakers:

Tilly is a very young girl, about 7 or 8 months old. Tilly weighs 31 pounds. Tilly gets along with other dogs and is playful.

Apply to adopt Tilly today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.