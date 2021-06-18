Afghan peace envoy fears pullout will embolden Taliban

Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council, gestures as he talks to The Associated Press following an interview on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, Friday, June 18, 2021. Abdullah expressed concerns hat the Taliban will have no interest in a political settlement with the U.S.-supported government in Kabul following the departure of U.S. and NATO forces. By Sept. 11 at the latest, around 2,300-3,500 remaining U.S. troops and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan,, ending nearly 20 years of military engagement. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)

ANTALYA – The Afghan government’s chief peace envoy expressed fears on Friday that the Taliban will have no interest in a political settlement with the U.S.-supported administration in Kabul after the scheduled departure of American and NATO forces.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council, said there were signs that the Taliban were seeking military advances ahead of the Sept. 11 troop withdrawal. He warned however that, if so, the extremist Islamic movement was making a “big miscalculation.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Abdullah also said Afghanistan’s neighbors must refrain from interfering and instead seek cooperation with Kabul for the country's long-term stability.

”(Withdrawal) will have an impact on the negotiation with the Taliban,” Abdullah said. “(They) may find themselves further emboldened and they may think — some of them at least — that with the withdrawal, they can take advantage of the situation militarily.”

He added however that “it will be a big miscalculation ... should they think that they can win militarily. There are no winners through the continuation of the war.”

Abdullah said there are signs that the Taliban are trying to take over provincial districts in a bid to take “advantage of that situation.”

“But it’s something that defies the lessons of history,” he said. “Should this be the case, it will mean that (the) Taliban are opting for a military solution, which is not a solution to begin with, and it will not happen the way that they envisaged.”

By Sept. 11 at the latest, around 2,300-3,500 remaining U.S. troops and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan, ending nearly 20 years of military engagement. There are concerns that the Afghan government and its security forces may be ill-prepared for the withdrawal and that the country may descend into chaos.

