WHO chief concedes 'slow' response to Congo sex abuse claims

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 file photo, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, centre, speaks to a health official at a newly established Ebola response center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. The head of the World Health Organization acknowledged the U.N. agencys response to allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by its own staffers during an Ebola outbreak in Congo was slow after being pressed on the issue by numerous countries following an Associated Press investigation that revealed senior management were informed about sexual misconduct complaints. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, FIle)

LONDON – The head of the World Health Organization acknowledged the U.N. health agency's response to sexual abuse allegations involving employees who worked in Congo during an Ebola outbreak was “slow,” following an Associated Press investigation that found senior WHO management knew of multiple cases of misconduct.

As WHO’s highest decision-making body meets this week, countries were tackling subjects like how to reform the U.N. health agency's emergencies program after its missteps in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Assembly hasn't devoted a specific agenda item to the alleged misconduct in Congo, but a roundtable talk on preventing “sexual exploitation and abuse” is scheduled for Friday.

Diplomats, however, have already pressed WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the issue behind closed-doors. At least six countries raised concerns last week about how the agency was handling sexual abuse and exploitation, citing recent press reports. Tedros tried to allay their worries.

Ad

“I can understand the frustration,” he told a committee meeting of WHO’s Executive Board on May 19. According to a recording of the meeting obtained by the AP, the director-general said it took time to deal with security problems in Congo, to install a commission to investigate sex abuse claims and to get the group up and running.

“The way this thing was run until now, although it was slow...I hope it will satisfy,” Tedros said.

WHO's press office declined to comment on Tedros’ description of a slow response but said the commission was "committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation into all recent allegations, including those relating to management actions.” The group's co-chairs were asked to sign a confidentiality agreement with WHO.

The panel commissioned by WHO does not include any law enforcement agencies to investigate if any of the reported sexual exploitation was criminal and its reports will be submitted only to WHO.

Ad

Tedros created the panel in October, after news reports surfaced about sex abuse during WHO’s efforts to contain the Ebola epidemic in Congo from 2018 to 2020. At the time, Tedros said he was “outraged” and would move quickly to punish those responsible.

Ad

Ad