WATCH: Thousands of spiders take refuge in Australia after devastating floods

Spiders in Australia are seeking refuge after floods ravaged the New South Wales area.

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – Residents in Australia’s most populous state are not only dealing with the aftermath of recent floods, but now, deadly arthropods are seeking refuge in homes.

In a video from Melanie Williams on Facebook, she noticed “a horde” of spiders crawling on the walls outside of her home, finding a way out of the floodwaters.

“Check out these spiders, oh my god,” she said in the Facebook video.

Williams noticed the “creepy crawlies” on the garage door and parts of the front of her house before evacuating from her home per New South Wales’ mandatory evacuation order.

Many other residents also reported “thousands” of spiders seeking refuge from floodwaters, pushing them to residential homes, according to social media.

Ad

Over 18,000 residents evacuated from their homes due to the devastating floods in most of southeastern Australia, and is in a state of emergency due to the evolving situation, CNN reported.