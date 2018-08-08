Woman will not be charged after shooting bicyclist who exposed himself, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot Tuesday after police said he was masturbating while riding a bicycle on a southeast Houston street, according to police.

Police said Clarence Johnson was riding his bike and masturbating around 6:30 p.m. near a home in the 6600 block of Cherrydale Drive, in Golfcrest.

"Initially investigation determined that the male was riding the street on a bicycle masturbating," Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson said.

A woman was taking out her trash and told Johnson, 39, to get away from her home, but police said he followed her to the door.

Johnson attempted to enter the woman's house, where her grandchildren were inside, police said.

"She told him stay away and not come in the house or she would get a gun and shoot him," Crowson said.

The woman did get a gun, and fired a shot through the door, striking Johnson in the chest, according to police.

HPD: A grandmother shoots a man who was masturbating and riding his bike in front of her home. HPD says the woman was taking out the trash, the man followed her to her house & tried to open the door. She shot through the door, hit the man in the chest/shoulder area @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/WtFVlr2Vam — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) August 8, 2018

Johnson attempted to leave the scene, but collapsed in the street, according to police. Officials said his wounds are not life-threatening.

"It looks like he got on the bike after the shooting, rode down here and collapsed," Crowson said.

Johnson was charged with trespassing, indecent exposure and failure to ID to police. Police said the woman is not facing charges in the shooting.

Neighbors said they would have had the same reaction if the situation happened to them.

"I would have done the same thing. Protect your family. She did what she had to do," one neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

Police said the man was arrested last week for running around the same area naked.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that a child was exposed to the man, but police have updated that information and now say they are not sure if a child was exposed to the masturbating man.

