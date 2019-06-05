Woman tied up during robbery in west Houston

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying two men involved in an aggravated robbery on Park Row in west Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are searching for two armed robbers after a violent attack at a west Houston business.

It happened during closing time at the Canteen Vending Services, in the 15000 block of Park Row, near the Katy Freeway.

One of the robbers startled the employee and grabbed her by the hair, demanding money, while the second used bolt cutters on lockers while searching for cash.

Police say the men then tied the woman up and forced her into a closet before leaving the store.

The men are described as:

#1: Black man, 25 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, blue shirt, gray pants and gray ski mask.

#2: Black man, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, black coat, black pants and carrying a tan backpack.

Crime Stoppers said it may pay up to $5,000 for information in the case. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

