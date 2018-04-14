Woman sexually assaulted at senior apartment complex in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas - A man forced himself on a 71-year-old woman at an apartment complex for seniors, and now, officers are hoping a tip from the public could help solve the case, the Conroe Police Department said Friday.

The sexual assault took place about 6 p.m. Thursday at the Arella Forest at Woodland apartments, located at 545 FM 1488, according to a news release. The complex is intended for people older than 55.

The woman said she was working in her garage when she was approached by a man. She did not know him, and described him to police as a tall, skinny black man with a goatee, officers said.

The assailant might have been wearing a dark blue shirt and dark pants, police said.

After the attack, the man left the area and the woman called police.

The case is currently under investigation by the Conroe Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Minchew at 936-522-3329 or dispatch at 936-522-3200. Please reference case 18040413, officers advised.

