Woman killed, off-duty deputy injured in domestic disturbance, officials say

The scene where a woman was killed and an off-duty deputy was injured at a residence on Briscoe Street on July 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman was killed and her husband, an off-duty deputy, was wounded in what officials are calling a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Sunnyside neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Officials initially said it was an accidental shooting.

What happened

Authorities said 52-year-old Patricia Spivey was found dead inside a home in the 5000 block of Briscoe Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Her husband, 63-year-old Renard Spivey, was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. He's expected to survive.

What the family is saying

Ezra Washington is Patricia Spivey's brother. He said he spoke to Renard Spivey for about six hours the night before the shooting. He said Renard Spivey was upset with his wife and claimed she was controlling.

"He said if she talks to me like I'm a child again that Incredible Hulk will come out and it ain't going to be good," Washington said.

Washington said the couple had been married for about four years and has dealt with marital problems just like any other couple, but he never believed them to be serious issues.

"I've heard him whine and stuff before, so I didn't take it serious like that," Washington said.

Washington described Patricia Spivey as a music lover who worked in the Methodist Hospital administration department for over 25 years.

"My sister was just a joy. A lovable person, she loved to look after people," said Washington. "I love my sister, I love my sister and I'm going to keep loving her even though she's not here. He's (Renard) a (Harris County) sheriff's deputy and he worked as a bailiff on a TV court show (Cristina's Court). Everybody on the outside that knows him will tell you he's a pretty nice guy."

What's next

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.

It's also not clear if any charges will be filed.

Officials said the Homicide division's Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation since it involved a Harris County Sheriff's deputy.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600.

