Woman killed in fiery crash in northwest Harris County

A woman was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning while driving on SH 249, Dec. 19, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was killed in north Harris County after she became trapped in her burning vehicle.

According to authorities, the woman was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala on the northbound lanes of SH 249 near Cypresswood around 3 a.m. Wednesday when she lost control and slammed into a guardrail and the base of a light pole near an exit ramp.

When officers arrived, they found the Impala engulfed in flames with the driver still inside. Police said they were unable to rescue the driver and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was raining at the time of the accident, but it is unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash.

Authorities believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and are also investigating to determine if alcohol played a role in the accident.

The driver of the Impala has not yet been identified.



