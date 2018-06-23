Woman found dead inside garage, car used in 'dine and dash' at Denny's, police say

HOUSTON - Residents in southwest Houston reported a strange smell coming from a garage on Friday, according to Houston police.

Police said they were called to the home around 10 p.m. at 12721 Leader St. When they arrived at the house and made entry, they found the woman's body facedown and badly decomposed in the garage.

Neighbors told investigators that the woman's car, a 2003 red Buick Le Sabre, was also missing.

Houston police said the car was reportedly used in a 'dine and dash' on June 20 at a Denny's at 6711 W. Sam Houston Parkway, a little more than three miles away from the victim's home.

Police said they are still working to determine her exact cause of death.

The license plate number to the missing car is BZ2 H409.

Police said the two men who were last seen with the car are described as two black men in their late teens and were both wearing red shirts. One was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and the other was short-sleeved shirt at the time of the dine and dash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police's Homicide Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

