Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in SW Houston

A woman was killed Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle, Houston police said.

The impact happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Fondren Road and Minetta Street in southwest Houston, Houston police said.

A woman walked across the street, not in a designated crossing area, and an unknown Nissan vehicle struck her while traveling southbound on Fondren, Houston police said.

After hitting the woman, the driver drove away, Houston police said.

Police only describe the vehicle as a Nissan.

The victim died at Southwest Memorial Hermann hospital, Houston police said.

Hit and run units with Houston police are investigating the crash and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS,

