Woman attacked by knife-wielding man yelling anti-Muslim slurs in Cypress, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a man they said attacked a woman Thursday with a knife while yelling anti-Muslim slurs.

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman was driving south on Huffmeister Road around 1:30 p.m. when a red SUV swerved into her lane and almost hit her vehicle.

The woman stopped at a nearby parking lot to compose herself when the red SUV followed her to the lot, according to investigators.

The driver of the SUV got out with a knife and started yelling ethnic slurs at the woman, authorities said. The man was yelling slurs such as "raghead," "sand (explicative)" and "desert monkey."

The woman said she shielded herself from the attack and suffered a laceration to her arm.

A passenger in the SUV led the driver back to their vehicle and the two men drove away, investigators said.

One of the men is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants at the time of the attack, authorities said.

The other man is described as white with a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants, authorities said.

Both men spoke with thick country accents, according to authorities.

The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston) has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the attack.

“We hope that anyone who has information about this potentially-deadly and apparently bias-motivated attack will immediately contact law enforcement authorities,” said CAIR-Houston Executive Director Mustafaa Carroll.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call 713-221-6000.

