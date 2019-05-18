Woman at Katy Kroger claims clerk tried taking upskirt photo

KATY, Texas - A woman has a message for others after she said that she caught a grocery store clerk attempting to look up her dress.

The alleged victim said that it was supposed to be a quick stop at the Kroger on Fry and West Little York in Katy for some detergent. The woman didn’t want to reveal her identity but told KPRC that she was in aisle 13 when a store clerk offered to help her. Minutes later she said that she was violated.

“I felt something rubbing on the back of my calf and I happened to look down and his face was looking right up my dress and that was scary,” the woman said.

She said the man was on the ground near her with his cellphone in his hand. This is one of several alleged upskirt incidents that have been reported in the area this week.

On Monday, a woman in League City took a video as she confronted the man she says put a cellphone camera underneath her bathroom stall in Target. Jacob Herrara, 21, was charged with invasive visual recording.

Fulshear police arrested Jose Gomez on Thursday after they said he followed a woman into the Cross Creek H-E-B. He’s accused of snapping a photo underneath her skirt with his phone.

In Deer Park, Kenaz Douglas was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording following an incident at Sears department store.

The victim in the alleged case at Kroger said she confronted the store clerk immediately but waited two months to report it to the Harris County Sheriff's Office because she was scared and embarrassed.

“It took me a while because I had to build up the confidence, even now, to speak about it,” she said.

She said she wants other women to be aware of their surroundings and she had a strong message for the people attempting to upskirt.

“Stop doing what you’re doing. It's sick," she said. "It has a long effect on women. It does, it really does. It changes your thoughts and comfort zone, it really does. Makes you nervous, makes you scared and paranoid.”

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating the incident. KPRC contacted Kroger for comment but has not heard back.

