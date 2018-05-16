Woman, 33 men arrested in HPD human-trafficking bust

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Vice Division arrested and charged 33 men and a woman during a prostitution roundup in April.

The 34 people are accused of compelling prostitution or solicitation of prostitution, police said.

Police said they hope the arrests will deter others from becoming involved in human trafficking.

“We hope by publishing these suspects' photos, we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods,” said HPD Vice Division Captain James Dale.

