Wild car pursuit across Houston freeway ends in arrest

HOUSTON - Houston police officers chased a motorist on a Houston freeway early Sunday morning until the driver eventually surrendered.

Police said officers tried to stop the driver of a Mini Cooper who was swerving across lanes at southbound 59 north of Fannin, and that's when a car chase started.

Sometimes the pursuit was a slow as 5 mph, and other times it was as fast as 80 mph, police said.

It started on 59 and ended on the 59 feeder road at Clarewood.

During the chase, police said the driver stopped at one point, but then took off again.

Police said officers tried to pin the vehicle near the Bellaire exit, the driver still tried to get away, and that's when police shattered the window.

The driver surrendered and police said he is believed to have been driving while intoxicated.

