Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, teen accused in Santa Fe shooting?

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is seen in these images taken from his Facebook page on May 18, 2018. The page has since been deactivated.

SANTA FE, Texas - According to Galveston County prosecutors, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer in connection with the Santa Fe school shooting. Law enforcement sources told KPRC he is a student of Santa Fe High School.

Was he active on social media?

Facebook and Instagram accounts that police believe belong to Pagourtzis have now been deleted. However, images posted on the now-deleted Facebook account show a picture of a black T-shirt with the words "BORN TO KILL" written on the front. There is also a picture of a black trench coat with several pins bearing symbols associated with communism, Kamikaze pilots, two fictional demonic deities and a German Iron Cross.

An Instagram account that police believe belongs to Pagourtzis had just three posts: One showed a video game with a rifle fitted with a scope, another showed a dead frog and the third was a picture of a pistol, knife and tactical flashlight. None of those posts contain any statements regarding carrying out acts of violence.

What about his school life?

Online records showed archived newspaper articles mentioning Pagourtzis was a member of the honor roll in sixth and seventh grades. A brief article posted to the school district’s website mentioned Pagourtzis was a defensive tackle for the junior varsity football team in 2016.

