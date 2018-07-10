Where the most MegaMillions winning lottery tickets are sold in Houston area

KPRC2 looked at the lottery retailers that sell the most lottery tickets and also sell the most winning tickets across the Houston area.

You can read that story here to see if location and the game you play helps increase your chances of winning.

Below we take a look at the Top 10 locations by count by county of retailers selling MegaMillions tickets in the KPRC2 viewing area in 2017.

Tuesday night's MegaMillions drawing is worth an estimated $153 million.

You can also check out the list of Powerball locations here.

Click on the red stars on the map below to see the locations selling the big prize tickets.

Note: data range is Jan. 1 through Dec. 17, 2017. Data includes only prizes valued at $600 or more.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.