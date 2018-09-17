Where should Heinz debut its Mayochup? Vote for your city

Whether you find the idea delightful or repugnant, Mayochup -- the combination of ketchup and mayonnaise, that is -- is coming to stores this month, Heinz announced Monday on Twitter.

The only remaining decision involves where Mayochup should make its debut.

Culver City, Chicago and Brooklyn tweeted the word #Mayochup the most -- but there’s still time to vote for your city, as well. Votes will be tallied until 11:59 p.m. CST Tuesday. Just @Heinz as is described below.

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

For a little back story, in April, Heinz said that if the company received 500,000 votes for “yes,” it would release the saucy product in the U.S.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

The city that receives the most love will receive a "food truck takeover," according to published reports, "complete with free samples of Heinz Mayochup ... and, of course, fries for dipping."

Of course.

So, what do you think? Would you try Mayochup?

After all, it’s not as if the combo is exactly new. Some places call this fry sauce. Or, it’s essentially Russian salad dressing. Shake Shack even uses the combination as its signature sauce.

But if you want to buy it bottled and let Heinz take care of achieving the perfect ketchup to mayo ratio … go vote! May the best city win.

