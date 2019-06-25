Whataburger customer appreciation event celebrates Houston families

HOUSTON - From 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Whataburger located at 7001 North Loop E. near Homestead Road will showcase their appreciation to loyal Houston customers.

A free Whataburger will be available with the purchase of a medium fry or drink. There will also be a variety of family-friendly activities including face painting, a DJ, a photo booth, giveaways and the chance to win the free "Whataburger for a Year" contest.

The event will only be offered at this location.



