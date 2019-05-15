What you should know about mosquito season in the Houston area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Public health officials in multiple counties across south Texas are testing for disease-borne mosquitoes.

They’re also urging residents to take preventative measures to reduce the mosquito population this season.

Standing water

Pockets of standing water remain in multiple counties following several days of heavy rainfall and even flooding last week.

Chris Fredregill, field operations manager for the Harris County Public Health Mosquito and Vector Control, said the warmer temperatures create a more favorable atmosphere for mosquitoes to grow.

“Generally it’s about five to seven days after the large flushing rainfall you’ll start to see the larvae begin to come off, depending upon temperature,” Fredregill said. “So it’s starting to warm up so these cycles move faster.”

Positive West Nile virus test

In Spring, health officials detected their first mosquito of the season to test positive for West Nile.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Mosquito Abatement Team sprayed and treated all streets and county rights of way on Tuesday and will again Thursday morning.

Fredregill said Harris County is not actively spraying for mosquitoes. He said that will charge if they learn of mosquito-borne disease. Fort Bend and Galveston counties are taking the same approach.

How to combat mosquitoes

Public health officials suggest people toss all outdoor standing water to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. Wearing long-sleeved clothing and an EPA-registered repellent are suggested too. It is suggested to apply sunscreen first then top with insect repellent. Lastly, use a screen on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

