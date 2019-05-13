Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Spring. When are mosquitoes coming?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - West Nile virus was detected in a mosquito in Spring last week.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Mosquito Abatement team detected the first positive test of the season Friday.

“Our office is working diligently to minimize the risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness,”

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said.

Spraying will begin Monday in the area where the positive sample was obtained. The same area will be sprayed Thursday. Treatment includes spraying all streets and county rights of way within the affected area twice in one week.

“The one thing that all mosquitoes require to breed is a source of water. Be sure to turn over or

remove anything from your yard that can hold water,” Mosquito Abatement Director Justin

Fausek said. “If you have areas where you can’t get rid of the water, such as a birdbath or meter

box, you can treat it with a larvicide containing BTI instead.”

Residents are urged to check the treatment activity map to learn when their neighborhoods will be sprayed for mosquito control treatment.

County officials are urging residents to take proactive measures, such as using insect repellent, wearing long, light loose clothing and eliminating standing water.

With the region's recent rains, this mosquito season is expected to be pretty bad.

Officials are telling residents to remember to think WET:

Wear repellent

Eliminate standing water

Treat water you can’t eliminate

Anyone with questions is asked to email justin.fausek@mctx.org or call the mosquito phone line at

281-364-4203.

Residents who need help identifying breeding sites are asked to call 281-364-4203 to set up an appointment.

