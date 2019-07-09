What you should know about Colombian music festival in Houston

Michael Cohen/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Colombian Fest International is celebrating its 16th edition on July 21 in downtown Houston.

Here's what you should know about the music festival:

- The music festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 901 Bagby Street.

- The family-friendly event will feature Latin culture through live music, food, crafts and activities.

- The 2019 lineup will feature a diverse range of genres, such as salsa, bachata, ballenato and more.

- Featured artists, like Hector Acosta "El Torito," Jean Carlos Senteno and Willie Rosario, will be performing at the festival.

