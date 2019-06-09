What we know about missing Kemah police Chief Chris Reed

The community came together Saturday to find support amid the search for Kemah PD Chief Chris Reed. His wife said he went overboard while boating near the Texas City Dike on Friday.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Kemah police Chief Chris Reed went overboard while boating near the Texas City Dike on Friday, his wife told investigators. Crews have been searching the waters for him since.

Approximately 15 U.S. Coast Guard and 25 volunteer vessels were at the scene of the search Saturday. About 650 square nautical miles were searched that day, according to a news release from the USCG. The search continued into Sunday morning.

What we know about Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed

He is a retired Army paratrooper

He is a former city manager for League City and Nassau Bay

He is also on the Clear Creek Independent School District board

He is a big part of the community, Texas City police Chief Joe Stanton said

The community said he is an advocate for children and for justice

A statement was released Saturday from Reed's family:

"The family of Chris Reed, his wife Jana, his son Chase and his daughters Logan and Alexis wish to extend their sincerest appreciation to the City of Kemah, Texas City, League City, Nassau Bay and Clear Creek ISD, as well as all of the friends and family who have showered them with love during these difficult days. It's that love that has strengthened them to endure.

"Jana Reed and the Reed Family asks that just as you showed your strength in love - you'll also extend your faith and hope as the search for Chris continues. They ask for you to unite in prayer during this time of uncertainty - prayers for the Coast Guard and all first responders, prayer for the Reed family and most importantly prayer that Chris will be found.

"Chris Reed is a friend to everyone, a husband, brother, a son, a mentor, a protector, chief and a coach, but within each of those roles, Chris is always a connector. He connects people to create synergy and a greater good. The power of connection tonight, paired with faith, hope and love is what Chris would expect from this community if he were in this stadium tonight.

"Thank you and God Bless."

