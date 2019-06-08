40 vessels at scene of search for Kemah police chief who went overboard

The search for Kemah police chief Chris Reed continued Saturday, June 8, after he was went overboard a fishing boat on Friday. Witnesses said the boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time of the incident but…

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Approximately 15 U.S. Coast Guard and 25 volunteer vessels were at the scene of the search for Kemah police Chief Chris Reed on Saturday, according to a news release from the USCG.

Reed went overboard when the fishing boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time of the incident but didn't go overboard and was not injured.

The couple was about a mile and a half north of the dike at the time of the incident, according to the release.

What's being used for the search?

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, an Air Station Corpus Christi C-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Station Galveston boat crew, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark and a Coast Guard drone team are on scene conducting the search, according to the release.

Which agencies are involved?

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas City Marine Unit

Harris County Marine Unit

Chambers County

Galveston County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit

Galveston Police Department

Galveston Island Beach Patrol

Nassau Bay Fire Department

League City Fire Department

Webster Fire Department

UTMB Marine Police

Texas EquuSearch

The search for Kemah police chief Chris Reed continued Saturday, June 8, after he was went overboard a fishing boat on Friday. Witnesses said the boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time of the incident but…

Who is Chris Reed?

Reed is a retired Army paratrooper and former city manager for League City and Nassau Bay. He is also on the Clear Creek Independent School District board.

"Number one, he’s just a great cop, just to start off with. He’s been in this county a long time, working for several different agencies," Texas City police Chief Joe Stanton said. "He was a big part of Kemah and everything they were accomplishing and had going over there. He was a big part of this Galveston County community as far as law enforcement. We’re a tight-knit group. He’s one of ours. And we’re out there and we’re gonna find him."

Support gathering to be held Saturday night

A support gathering will be held Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at 2305 E. Main St. in League City.

"This is simply an informal gathering of support and fellowship. There is no specific program and there will be no formal updates or statements from authorities. This is a gathering of support for the many friends who love and care about Chris and his family as we continue to pray for his safe return," according to a Facebook event created by the City of Kemah.

