What KPRC is doing to celebrate Pride Week

By Jerry Martin



It’s Pride Week and we’re doing our part to celebrate the diversity of Houston in a variety of big ways.

June 22 is the big day for Pride Houston when hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the Pride Festival and eventually the evening parade. You can read about all of the details here.

This week, you can expect to see a variety of things on air and online as we celebrate Pride Week. Why? KPRC is an advocate for community, diversity and inclusion. Promoting a more diverse city is a core part of our mission statement and celebrating the LGBTQ community and inclusion and diversity strengthens our community.

Here are the things you can look for us to do this week:

• Just this week, our logo has been changed to Pride colors as well as a new slogan “Diversity. Pride. Community.” We will revert back to our traditional logo next week.

• We already have a story advancing the events on Saturday but you can expect more this week like pieces on how Houston celebrates Pride by supporting the LGBTQ community and a look at how businesses are selling products and embracing the LGBTQ community.

• Houston Life host Derek Shore will emcee the Rainbow on the Green event at Discovering Green on Friday. We’ll have coverage of that event.

• We’ll introduce you to some of our on-air talent in special video profiles who are part of the LGBTQ community.

• We’ll very much be part of the Pride events this weekend. You’ll see KPRC staff and their families taking part in celebrating Pride.

Living in a city that celebrates inclusion and diversity makes Houston a better place to call home. We’re happy to highlight the many great things about the LGBTQ community this week. We hope you will celebrate with us.​



Jerry Martin is the Vice President and General Manager of KPRC.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.