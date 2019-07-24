What happened when New Caney auto shop owner was arrested for theft

NEW CANEY, Texas - The case against Richard Sisney Jr. 43, was launched in January 2018 after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a few complaints from customers.

Sisney owns two auto repair shops in New Caney: Eagle Tune and Lube and Eagle Custom Body and Paint.

What we know about the investigation

At least four victims, according to Montgomery County authorities, paid Sisney thousands of dollars to either repair or upgrade their vehicles but the work was never done.

In some cases where they said work was done, Sisney placed fraudulent parts or parts other than what the owners asked for inside their vehicles, including engines.

Authorities said in some cases, Sisney returned their vehicles in the same or worse condition than when they first brought them to his shops.

What are investigators looking for?

Investigators arrested Sisney on Wednesday morning at one of his shops after executing two search warrants and charged him with felony aggregate theft. Detectives looked for records including invoices, files and purchase orders as part of their investigation.

Why authorities think there may be more victims

Investigators are encouraging anyone who dealt with Sisney and is not satisfied with their experience to call Montgomery County dispatch at 936-760-5800 and ask for Detective Stephanie Lee. She is heading up the investigation and is interested in talking to potential victims.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.