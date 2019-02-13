VIDEO: Tiger found in abandoned Houston home arrives at North Texas ranch

HOUSTON - The tiger that was found in an abandoned southeast Houston home Monday has arrived at its new home in North Texas.

According to Houston police, the 400-pound male tiger was found about a week ago by a woman who had gone to the vacant Avenue J home to smoke marijuana. She waited to call authorities because she thought she was hallucinating when she saw the tiger.

The animal was tranquilized and seized by the city’s animal enforcement division. He was taken Tuesday to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

PHOTOS: Tiger released into new habitat

The Humane Society of the United States released video and photos Wednesday of the large cat arriving at the ranch.

The tiger seemed a little skittish at first, but eventually inches out of his cage and into his new habitat.

