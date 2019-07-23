VIDEO: Neighbor takes on injuries by rescuing child from pit bull attack in Conroe

CONROE, Texas - The attack was captured from several different angles.

Six-year-old Mason Lindeman and two neighbors were playing in the driveway of his home, located in the Deer Trail II subdivision, Sunday evening when a loose pit bull runs up and begins to attack.

"My son was just laying on the ground, he's 6 he kind of knows what to do but he's never been put in a situation like that," said Jillian Lindeman, Mason's mother.

Grant Brown, 19, lives a few houses away and heard Mason's screams.

"As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn't know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy," said Brown.

The pit bull turned it's attention to Brown giving Mason a chance to run inside.

"All I see is my son running up to me and he's got his hand on his head and there blood coming down and everything," Lindeman said.

The Pitbull knocked Brown to the ground in a grassy area just a few feet from where the first attack occurred.

"The dog was on top of me before I knew it and I knew I had to keep his mouth away from me," Brown said.

The two struggled for a few seconds before Brown is able to get back to his feet and run to safety.

Brown suffered a laceration to his hand but knows his 6-year-old neighbor needed his help. Mason was taken to the hospital and was treated for a laceration to the head. He also has a few bruises on his face but is expected to be OK.

Jillian Lindeman said she is thankful for Brown and his quick thinking.

"I just want to give the guy a hug, there's nothing I can do but just say thank you," Jillian Lindeman said.

As for the dog he was surrendered to Montgomery County Animal Control. The dog's owner was also cited.

